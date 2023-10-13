Cardoso: How CBN’ll Help Tinubu Achieve $1TRN GDP

The newly appointed Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has set some key economic milestones, geared towards helping President Bola Ahmed’s administration achieve a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1 trillion within the next eight years.

Under his tenure, the apex bank, according to a document obtained from the CBN, intends to rein in on inflation, boost the country’s foreign reserves, enhance monetary policy interventions and advisory functions. He noted that in line with the President’s economic policies, a refocused CBN could play a pivotal role in supporting economic growth.

Besides, Cardoso said the banking watchdog would shift from direct development financing to advisory roles that support economic growth, promoting specialised institutions and financial products, facilitating new regulatory frameworks, expanding financial inclusion, and de-risking instruments to attract private sector investment.

Noting that much has been made of past CBN forays into development financing, such that the lines between monetary policy and fiscal intervention have blurred, he said in refocusing the CBN to its core mandate, there was a need to pull it back from direct development finance interventions into more limited advisory roles that support economic growth.

These advisory roles, he said, could include, for instance: “Act as a catalyst in the propagation of specialised institutions and financial products that support emerging sectors of the economy. “Facilitate new regulatory frameworks to unlock dormant capital in land and property holdings. Accelerate access to consumer credit and expand financial inclusion to the masses.

“De-risking instrumentation to increase private sector investment in housing, textiles and clothing, food supply chain, healthcare, and educational supplies.” He said: ”These verticals have huge demand patterns, with the potential for high local inputs and value retention, and can be the basis for rapid industrialization and exercise CBN’s convening power to bring key multilateral and international stakeholder participation in government and private sector initiatives.”

The CBN governor added that the Central Bank of Nigeria was currently facing a range of challenges, including issues related to corporate governance, diminished institutional autonomy, the need to refocus on core functions, discontinuation of unconventional monetary policies, tackling unorthodox use of Ways and Means spending, and addressing the backlog of foreign exchange demand.

He listed others to include clarifying fiscal and monetary relationships, managing inflation and ensuring price stability, enhancing access to the foreign exchange market, evaluating interest rate re-alignment, and assessing the stability of the current financial system, with a proactive approach to monitoring the expanding use of electronic payment systems by Fintech and Telcos.

On what are the current challenges facing the CBN, he stated that in assessing challenges currently facing the banking watchdog, “preliminary questions are being raised on addressing Failure in corporate governance in CBN: How will issues of governance be addressed? Diminished institutional autonomy: How can public and financial systems’ stakeholder confidence be restored in the autonomy and integrity of CBN.

“Need to refocus CBN back to core functions: What needs to be in place to revert to evidence-based Monetary policies, discontinuation of unorthodox Monetary policies and Foreign Currency management.” He listed others to include unorthodox use of Ways and Means spending: What controls can CBN develop to enforce statutory limits in the use of Ways and Means of financing public sector deficit?”

Others are backlog of FX demand: How much of the backlog is real versus speculative/ hoarding and Are there creative financing options for clearing the short to medium term backlog. He added: “The lack of clarity in fiscal and monetary relationships – where are the delineations, and what should be the limits in CBN’s fiscal side interventions Inflation and price stability: What are the causes, and what is CBN’s proposed response to address inflation and price stability issues?

“Access to FX market and FX price discovery: What mechanisms exist to address FX rate unification under a willing buyer and willing seller arrangement? What should be the role of the central bank in the FX market. Is there a need for interest rate realignment to money supply, inflation, and market realities. Current Financial System Stability: What is the current state of the financial system?

Are CBN surveillance frameworks being updated proactively to track the expanding use of electronic payment systems by Fintech and Telcos?” He, however, emphasised that CBN does not have a magic wand that can be waved at the current economic challenges.

Noting that the problems facing the CBN are large and complex, he nonetheless, said: “With focused leadership and sustained reforms, it is expected that over time, the country will see gains open economic spaces, attract new investments, create employment, and give our hardworking and talented compatriots opportunity for a more prosperous future.”