Cardoso: Foreign Capital Inflows Hit $20.98bn In 10 Months

Foreign capital inflows into the country rose by 70 percent to $20.98 billion in the first 10 months of this year compared to the amount recorded for the corresponding period of last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso has said.

The CBN Governor, who disclosed this in his keynote adress at the Chartered Institute Of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 60th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, held in Lagos on Friday, attributed the surge in foreign capital inflows to the effectiveness of reforms introduced by the apex bank in the last two years, which according to him have significantly boosted investors’ confidence in the nation’s economy.

He said: “Perhaps the most visible sign of renewed confidence in our economy is the transformation of the foreign exchange market. Over the past year, we have sustained the unification of the multiple exchange-rate windows.

Today, the once-crippling multi-billion dollar FX backlog has been fully cleared, restoring credibility and giving businesses the confidence to plan.

“The introduction of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Code has established clear rules for transparency, ethics, governance, and fair dealing among authorised dealers while the deployment of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Management System (EFEMS) system, powered by Bloomberg BMatch, has transformed FX trading through mandatory order submission, real-time regulatory visibility, and enhanced price discovery.

“Together, these reforms have reduced opacity and manipulation, and restored discipline to the market. The naira now trades within a narrow, stable range. The once-substantial gap between the official and parallel markets has shrunk to under 2%, down from over 60%.

“Foreign capital inflows reached $20.98 billion in the first ten months of 2025, a 70% increase over total in flows for 2024 and a 428% surge compared to the $3.9 billion recorded in 2023, reflecting a clear resurgence in investor confidence.”

According to him, the CBN’s reforms have also led to the country’s external sector strengthening decisively in 2025, with the current account balance rising over 85% to $5.28 billion in Q2, up from $2.85 billion in Q1.

He also revealed that the country’s foreign reserves reached $46.7 billion by mid-November, “the highest in nearly seven years, providing over 10 months of forward import cover and significantly enhancing the economy’s resilience.”

“What is most important here is that our FX reserves are being rebuilt organically, not by borrowing, but through improved market functioning, stronger nonoil exports, and robust capital inflows.

“While oil production improved modestly to an average of 1.45–1.52 million barrels per day in 2025, the truly encouraging development is the strong performance of non-oil exports.

Supported by on-going reforms and greater exchange-rate flexibility, non-oil exports have grown by more than 18% year-on year, reflecting rising competitiveness under a truly market-driven FX frame-work,”

“As with foreign investor inflows, diaspora remittances have also strengthened with confidence returning to official channels following enhancements in transparency, settlement efficiency, and reporting.

“Remittances increased by approximately 12% this year, and we expect this momentum to continue as the Non-Resident BVN, launched earlier this year, becomes more widely ad- opted in 2026,” he added.

He pledged that the CBN is committed to maintaining the current flexible exchange-rate framework that “allows the naira to act as a shock absorber while limiting excessive volatility.”

He disclosed that to strengthen this framework further, the CBN will soon unveil the “revised FX Manual to expand market participation and tighten documentation standards, enhance EFEMS surveillance, and ensure consistent implementation to avoid any possibility of policy reversal.”

On the ongoing banking recapitalisation programme, the CBN going reiterated that the execrise is firmly on track and that while several banks have met and even surpassed the capital requirements, others are at an advanced stage of meeting the requirements.