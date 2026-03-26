Cardoso: Economy Is Resilient, Able To Withstand Shocks

Despite persistent risks arising from the Middle East war and domestic headwinds, the Nigerian economy is equipped to mitigate these risks more effectively than in the past, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has assured.

He listed strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals, improved fiscal‑monetary coordination, credible policy frameworks, and sound early warning systems as some of the risk mitigants shielding the economy.

Cardoso spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the 2026 1st edition of the Monetary Policy Forum. His address is titled “State of the Monetary Policy in Nigeria ‘.

He recalled various reforms undertaken by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the last three years, which he admitted were not easy, but they were necessary and designed to secure the long term stability and prosperity for the nation.

He assured his audience that the most challenging phase of macroeconomic adjustment is now behind us, with solid foundations laid for sustained stability.

He referenced some of the reforms, noting they produced clear and encouraging outcomes.

“These reforms have produced clear and encouraging outcomes. Headline inflation has declined significantly, from 34.8 per cent in December 2024 to 15.06 per cent in February 2026, driven by tighter monetary conditions, improved FX market stability, strengthened policy coordination, and enhanced supply‑side interventions”.

“Exchange rate has experienced more orderly conditions, FX liquidity has improved, and Nigerians are once again able to use their cards freely for international transactions as FX settlement systems stabilised. Reserves are stronger than they have been in over a decade, the Balance of Payments has improved, and investor confidence has risen markedly, reflected in renewed portfolio inflows, greater market participation, and improved sovereign‑risk indicators.

The banking sector recapitalisation programme has recorded commendable progress, with 32 banks having already met the revised capital requirements”, he added.

These achievements, Cardoso said, significantly strengthened the resilience and capacity of the Nigerian banking system, positioning it to effectively mobilise long-term capital, support productive investment, and play its critical role in enabling the transition towards a US$1.0 trillion economy.

The payment system he added is safer and more interoperable, and financial inclusion gains continue to consolidate.

“Looking ahead, the macroeconomic prospect remains cautiously optimistic as we are mindful of the ongoing global and domestic risks. Global growth, though projected at 3.3 per cent for 2026, may be tempered by tight financial conditions, lingering effects of monetary tightening, and geopolitical tensions.

The Middle East crisis, through its impact on oil price volatility, constitutes a major source of risk to the Nigerian economy.

Domestically, growth is projected at 4.49 per cent, supported by stronger policy consistency, a market-driven FX regime, recovering oil production, and sustained reform implementation.

However, pressures from food supply constraints, infrastructure deficits, and election‑cycle spending will require vigilance. Notwithstanding these challenges, our strengthened macroeconomic fundamentals, improved fiscal‑monetary coordination, credible policy frameworks, and sound early warning systems position Nigeria to mitigate these risks more effectively than in the past”.

In a welcome remark earlier by the Deputy Governor ( Economic policy ), Dr Mohammed S. Abdullahi said Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment has improved over the last year. He urged the sustenance of the reforms.

“Since the last Monetary Policy Forum held in January 2025, Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment has improved markedly, reflecting the cumulative impact of wide-ranging structural and policy reforms.

“Most notably, inflation has decelerated significantly while conditions in the foreign exchange market have also improved considerably. In addition, investor confidence has strengthened, including improvement in fiscal–monetary policy coordination”

“Despite these encouraging developments, we recognise that the journey towards sustainable macroeconomic stability is an ongoing process rather than a destination, as macroeconomic stability cannot be achieved by the Central Bank alone. It requires consistent and disciplined actions across all sectors of the economy.

It is therefore imperative that we sustain the current momentum of reforms, strengthen policy coordination, and deepen the dialogue between policymakers and stakeholders. To achieve this, the Central Bank thought it necessary to convene this 2026 Monetary Policy Forum with the theme: “Strengthening Nigeria’s Macroeconomic Stability Through Effective Monetary Policy: The Role of Critical Stakeholders”.

The choice of theme, Abdullahi said, underscores a fundamental principle, which is: “macroeconomic stability is a shared responsibility”.

While the Central Bank is responsible for monetary policy, its effectiveness, he added, depends on the response and behaviour of a broad spectrum of economic actors.