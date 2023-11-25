Cardoso: CBN To Tighten Policy To Curb Inflation

Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the apex bank will tighten policy over the next two quarters to manage inflation while directing the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to boost capital to support an expansion of the economy.

Outlining his policy thrust on Friday, Cardoso told bankers that the CBN would stop direct fiscal interventions that have hampered the lines between monetary and fiscal policy and undermined its ability to manage inflation, discontinuing the much-criticised unorthodox policies pursued by his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele.

He said the CBN has “approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of our monetary policy… Details and requirements for this framework are currently being finalised along with the fiscal authorities,” he said in the commercial hub of Lagos.

Cardoso said Nigeria’s economy could grow to $1 trillion over the next seven years and that lenders required extra capital to play in a bigger economy.

Nigeria’s $240 billion economy recorded a third-quarter growth of 2.5% on Friday, barely changed from the previous quarter, as its loss-making oil sector contracted at a much slower pace while government reforms were yet to take effect.

He, however, assured that Africa’s largest economy could grow by 3.9% in the fourth quarter.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is fully committed to ensuring price stability and financial system stability,” he said. “We will tackle institutional deficiencies, restore corporate governance, strengthen regulations and implement prudent policies.

Cardoso pledged to focus on rebuilding trust at the regulator, manage liquidity to curb inflation, bring down high-interest rates and stabilise the exchange rate.

“We are taking measured and deliberate steps to send the right signals to markets,” he said, assuring investors that the economy will “experience significant stability in the short to medium term as we recalibrate our policy toolkit and implement far-reaching measures.”

The CBN has raised interest rates by more than 700 basis points since last year to fight inflation.

Cardoso said month-on-month inflation had started to fall and that his team had worked on measures to ensure rates feed through to the economy.

On Nov. 2, the central bank began settling overdue currency forwards, estimated at about $7 billion, which corporations bought from local lenders. Banks then repaid foreign credit lines with their own funds when the central bank did not pay out.

At least 31 banks were paid in the first tranche of settlements, Cardoso said, in a bid to relieve pressure on the naira, which has been in free fall on the parallel market.

“These payments will continue until obligations are cleared,” he said.

The governor said he would allow market forces to determine exchange rates as the CBN aims to set clear, transparent and harmonised rules governing market operations.

“New foreign exchange guidelines will be developed and extensive consultations will be done with banks and FX operators before implementing any new requirements,” the CBN Governor said.