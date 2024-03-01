Cardoso: CBN to Clear Outstanding FX Backlog in Next Few Days

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the apex bank will conclude the clearing of the outstanding FX backlog in the next few days- most likely in a week and a half. He disclosed this during a dialogue session with international investors organised by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) in partnership with the CBN. This was even as the Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, revealed that the regulator was working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to establish a comprehensive framework to tackle volatility in the foreign exchange market.

While responding to questions on the FX backlog and steps being taken to clear it, Cardoso said that the CBN had cleared its FX backlog in all the banks except five and would do so in the next few days. He said: “Basically what we have done with those is we have paid as much as we can to the point where we have cleared the backlog of all the banks save five. All the bank’s genuine and verifiable backlogs have been cleared save five. “We are confident that we will shortly be in a position where the whole issue of forwards would be behind us.

I would say in the next few days we should be in a position where the balance of the five would have been put behind us. “I have tried as much as possible to be consistent on this matter. I don’t make promises I don’t fulfil. The last time I spoke on this matter, I was confident that within one month, we would be more or less out of it and I’m saying again that right now I think in the course of the next few days maybe a week and a half, this should be put behind us.”

Commenting on the collaboration with the IMF to address fx volatility, the CBN’s Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy, Abdullahi said: “We plan as much as possible and we are working with the IMF on this to provide a framework where we can allow for a bank where there is excess volatility to be able to see if that volatility is due to lack of supply, then the CBN will step in to improve supply not as a price discovery issue but to provide stability in whatsoever segment is being volatile.”

He emphasised that the apex bank is committed to ensuring stability in the foreign exchange markets. As he put it “we want to ensure as much as possible stability in all segments of the FX market. So, whenever we see volatility, excess volatility, whether from the bank side or the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, then the CBN will step in not to drive price but to provide that stability.”