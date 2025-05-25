Cardoso, CBN Shine At Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards

Share

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has received an Honorary Award at the maiden edition of the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards held in Lagos.

Presenting the award, the Founder and CEO of Nairametrics, Mr. Ugo Obi-Chukwu, said the recognition was in honour of Cardoso’s transformative leadership and strategic contributions to Nigeria’s financial and capital markets.

He noted that under Cardoso’s leadership, the CBN has implemented far-reaching reforms that have strengthened the financial sector, restored investor confidence, deepened market participation, and enhanced long-term economic resilience.

In addition to the individual honour, the Central Bank of Nigeria was also named winner of the “Market Reform Initiative of the Year” award—recognizing the apex bank’s efforts in driving systemic reforms and innovation across the financial ecosystem.

According to the organisers, “The CBN’s recent policy interventions aimed at strengthening monetary transparency, investor confidence, and financial market stability earned it this distinguished award.”

Receiving the awards on behalf of the Governor and the CBN, Dr. Olubukola Akinwunmi, Director of the Banking Supervision Department, expressed appreciation to Nairametrics and emphasized the importance of transparency and collaboration in maintaining financial system stability.

Other recipients of Honorary Awards at the event included the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama; and President of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Professor Uche Uwaleke.

Posthumous awards were also presented to three distinguished Nigerians: the late Chief Akintola Williams, Nigeria’s first Chartered Accountant; the late Chief Subomi Balogun, pioneer banker; and the late Engr. (Mrs.) Florence Seriki, a trailblazing female tech entrepreneur.

The event, which featured 25 award categories, brought together key stakeholders from across the financial services industry to celebrate excellence, resilience, and leadership shaping the future of Nigeria’s capital market.

