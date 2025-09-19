Cardoso: CBN Remains Focused On Delivering Impactful Reforms

Following the success stories recorded in the economy so far, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has said the apex bank remains focused on creating reforms that will continuously impact the country and the entire institutions.

He stated this yesterday in Kaduna during the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Fair held in the state. Cardoso reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to deepening financial inclusion, enhancing price stability, and promoting economic development without compromising monetary stability.

Represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Ali, at the Fair themed: ‘Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development”, Cardoso said the bank, under his leadership, remained focused on stimulating productivity, fostering inclusiveness, and delivering impactful reforms that strengthen Nigeria’s financial system and economy.

He stated that the bank’s initiatives were already yielding results, citing improved foreign investment inflows, positive trade balances, and expanded access to financial services.

“Since assuming office, we have unified exchange rates to reduce market volatility, clearing over $7 billion in verified FX forwards. “We have embarked on recapitalisation to boost the resilience of the banking sector as we move towards a $1 trillion economy,” he said.

Other key reforms highlighted included the introduction of a Non Resident BVN for Nigerians abroad, the unveiling of the Nigeria Payments System Vision 2028, and the launch of the Unified Complaints Tracking System (UCTS) to protect financial consumers. Cardoso also urged Nigerians to rely only on verified information disseminated via official CBN channels, and to treat the Naira with respect.

“Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the Naira. It is our national symbol,” he cautioned. Earlier in his welcome remarks, Mr Ahmad Dalhatu, Branch Controller of CBN Kaduna, described the fair as one of the bank’s flagship public enlightenment programmes.