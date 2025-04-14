Cardoso: CBN Focuses On Industrial Devt, Forex Stability

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its determination to achieving an impactful industrial development for global recognition premised on a tripod of robust financial system fundamentals, foreign exchange market stability and strong collaboration between the monetary and fiscal authorities.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who disclosed this during the Special CBN Day at the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair, weekend, stated that the current management of the bank was committed to correcting identified challenges of the Nigerian economy to stimulate productivity, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which, he said, remained the engine of growth in any economy.

Represented by Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, AG. Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Cardoso noted that the apex bank annually participated in the Fair to raise awareness and sensitise teeming stakeholders, on its policies and programmes, which are key to driving economic activities, inclusiveness, and attainment of global recognition.

“The bank’s efforts in these directions are already yielding the desired results. This has resulted in significant increase of inflow in foreign direct and portfolio investments and positive trade balance in recent times.

“Specifically, Nigeria recorded $6.83 billion balance of payments surplus at the end of 2024, which signals economic resurgence and a decisive turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022 financial years, respectively.

“This improvement reflects the impact of wide-ranging macroeconomic reforms, stronger trade performance, and renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy,” he revealed.

The CBN governor described the theme of the Fair, “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/ SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition”, as very apt, as “it was carefully chosen to address the imperative of value addition and the links that would help to support industrial activities, to fully integrate our economy into the global industrial architecture.”

Aside from supporting SMEs, Cardoso sated that the apex bank believed that domestic industries should also be strengthened to shield the local economy from harmful external shocks.

“In the same vein, the bank is also closely monitoring the ongoing recapitalisation of the banking sector, to ensure the injection of quality capital as envisaged in the framework,” he said.

