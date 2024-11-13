Cardoso: Bank Recapitalisation Will Boost Financial Inclusion

Share

The new minimum capital requirements for banks recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which aims to ensure that the lenders are well-capitalised, will enable them to provide more loans and financial products to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), rural communities and other segments that have previously struggled to access formal financial services, the apex bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has said.

He stated this in his welcome address at the ongoing 2024 International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) in Lagos, on Tuesday. The two-day hybrid conference has as its theme, “Inclusive growth: harnessing financial inclusion for economic development.”

Cardoso noted that inclusive finance is not just about enhancing the provision of appropriate financial products and services to unbanked populations, “it is an essential fulcrum upon which national economic growth and development can be achieved.”

Citing the 2023 EFInA Access to Finance survey, which showed that 26% of the country’s adult population remains financially excluded, he stated that as Nigeria continues to pursue sustained and inclusive economic growth, “one of the most pressing challenges with this mandate is the integration of more citizens into the formal financial system.”

He said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is keen on ensuring its financial inclusion policies and initiatives address the peculiar access to finance barriers for underserved populations, particularly women, youth, and MSMEs.

The importance of this mission cannot be overstated, as I have reiterated that financial inclusion is foundational to Nigeria’s sustainable economic development.

“In line with its efforts to deepen financial inclusion, the CBN recently introduced new minimum capital requirements for banks. This strategic move ensures that banks are well-capitalized, enabling them to take on greater risks, particularly in underserved markets.

With stronger capital bases, banks can provide more loans and financial products to MSMEs, rural communities, and other vulnerable segments that have previously struggled to access formal financial services.”

