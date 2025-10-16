Cardoso Assures Int’l Investors Of Nigeria’s Readiness For Business at IMF Meetings

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has assured international investors of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the economy and ensuring sustainable growth.

Cardoso gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Nigeria Investors’ Forum, held on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank Group (WBG)/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, the CBN Governor highlighted Nigeria’s robust economic fundamentals, citing $43.4 billion in external reserves, the highest level in five years.

“The Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance have been working hand in hand to ensure alignment, stability, and clarity for investors,” Cardoso said.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic outlook, emphasizing the government’s commitment to sound reforms, fiscal discipline, and sustainable growth.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, was among top government officials who joined Cardoso at the event — a show of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s resolve to create a conducive environment for foreign investment.

“Dr. Uzoka-Anite’s participation demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to attracting investment in line with the Ministry’s mandate to drive economic growth and development,” the statement added.

Also speaking, the CBN Deputy Governor, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi, noted significant improvements in foreign exchange inflows, revealing that monthly turnover in the forex market rose by 56.4% to $8.6 billion in 2025.

“Over the last two years, we’ve focused heavily on improving FX flows into the economy, and we’ve seen a significant jump. Average net flows between January 2023 and July have doubled,” Abdullahi stated.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, Mrs. Sanyade Okoli, reiterated the government’s goal of achieving 7% economic growth by 2027–2028 through diversification, infrastructure development, and private sector-led investments.

“Our target is 7% growth by 2027–2028. The IMF recently raised its forecast for Nigeria, projecting 4% growth in 2025, rising to around 5% next year,” Okoli said.

“In the second quarter, 13% of sectors grew above 7%. Our dependence on oil for total exports has reduced to 57.5% in the first half of this year, while oil now contributes about 4% to GDP — down from 8% in 2021,” she added.

With the government’s reform agenda gaining traction and investor confidence improving, Nigeria is positioning itself as a prime destination for investment in Africa.

As the country continues to chart its course toward inclusive and sustainable economic growth, both local and international stakeholders are being encouraged to take part in Nigeria’s journey toward prosperity.