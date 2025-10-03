Cardoso: $7bn Forex Backlog Settlement Contributed To External Reserves Growth

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the apex bank’s settlement of the over $7 billion foreign exchange backlog inherited from the previous leadership of the bank contributed to the recent surge in the country’s external reserves.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the maiden CBN Governor Annual Lecture Series, held at the Lagos Business School (LBS) in Lagos, on Friday, Cardoso, said that although the decision to clear the forex backlog was not easy, the apex bank made it to enhance the regulator’s credibility, adding that this played a key role in boosting the country’s capital inflow in recent times.

He stated: If you don’t have credibility, people do not trust you, and they do not invest in you. When I took office, I made a promise. We would clear a backlog, a verifiable backlog of monies that were owed by Nigeria to third parties. And it was at the time estimated at over $7 billion. And to be honest with you, I had no idea how I was going to do it. But I just felt it was not something to be negotiated.

“We needed to ensure that we protected and maintained our integrity. How we would do that, we would have to sort it out. And as we began to understand the issues better, we got a forensic audit, which was done. Based on those recommendations, we paid the backlog of forex transactions and thereby made a huge sacrifice. And when I say a huge sacrifice, I will tell you why.

“Because some people could have argued that it didn’t take place when you came there; put existing obligations first and worry about that later.

“But I said, no. We cannot afford to do that. If we expect people not to continue to trust and invest in our economy, you’ve got to keep your promises.

“I had no idea by then that that particular action contributed, in no small way, to the rise in foreign exchange reserves that we are able to accomplish.”

Nigeria’s external reserves hit $42.41 billion on October 2nd, 2025, their highest level in about nine months.

In his lecture, which had as its theme, “Next Generation Leadership in Monetary Policy and Nation Building,” the CBN Governor emphasised that leadership rooted in credibility, transparency, and innovation would determine the nation’s economic trajectory.

He said, “Nigeria’s most important asset is its next generation. You, the emergent cohort of scholars, professionals and civic actors, are not simply participants in this dialogue; you constitute its very subject.

“Leadership cannot be divorced from nation-building. It must be anchored on trust, stability and the collective confidence of millions of economic actors.”

He noted that more than half of Nigeria’s population is under 30, with a national median age of 18, placing the country among the youngest nations globally. According to him, this demographic structure provides both an opportunity and a responsibility.

“As of mid-2025, more than half of Nigeria’s population falls below the age of 30, with a national median age of 18 years. Such demographic indices situate Nigeria not only amongst the youngest polities globally, but also amongst those most richly endowed with prospective human capital,” he said.

He assured the country’s youths that the apex bank will remain committed to sustaining economic stability and transparency as part of efforts to rebuild trust in the nation’s financial system.

Urging young Nigerians to embrace digital innovation, evidence-based decision-making and active participation in public discourse, he stressed that today’s students would be tomorrow’s policymakers, entrepreneurs and central bankers, and must therefore be ready not just to inherit leadership but to transform it.

Cardoso disclosed that the CBN was collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators to develop a sustainable framework for digital currencies in the country.

The CBN Governor’s Lecture Series is part of Cardoso’s broader Knowledge Acceleration and Thought Leadership Initiative, which is central to the apex bank’s strategy of deepening public understanding and strengthening the transmission of monetary policy.

It aims to foster dialogue, promote innovation, and advance an inclusive financial system that works for all Nigerians, while positioning the country as a leader on both the African and global stages.