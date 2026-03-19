…investors laud financial sector reforms

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the country’s recent monetary and financial sector reforms have built a stronger capacity to withstand external shocks and have also restored confidence in the economy.

He said the fresh confidence had also reflected in the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation, wherein about 28 per cent of the funds so far raised are from foreign sources.

Speaking at the Africa Capital Forum in London on Tuesday, on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, Cardoso told investors and development partners that the Central Bank had “created stronger capacity to withstand shocks” through disciplined policy and institutional reforms.

According to him, Nigeria’s foreign exchange market now enjoys far greater transparency and liquidity, with a new FX manual eliminating many former capital control measures and simplifying trade and investment processes. He announced that the apex bank had also finalised a new Payments System Vision for Nigeria, to be launched soon, aimed at positioning the country as a regional leader in digital and cross-border payments.

Cardoso reported significant progress in the bank recapitalisation programme, noting that more than30 banks have met the new capital requirements, with verification ongoing for the rest. “About 28 per cent of investment in the recapitalisation came from foreign sources,” he said, adding that the outcome reflected renewed confidence in Nigeria’s financial stability.

He further explained that diaspora remittances had grown significantly, helping diversify the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which are now more resilient to global volatility. “Our focus going forward is to protect the hard‑earned stability we have accomplished so investors and stakeholders can plan with confidence,” he said.

He added that the CBN under his leadership would remain open and transparent, provide constant communication, and raise the bar of the people’s expectations, to guard against past missteps. Highlighting the Bank’s digital finance agenda, Cardoso said the CBN was working closely with Nigeria’s fintech sector to address regulatory and operational bottlenecks and support innovation that strengthens financial inclusion across Africa.

He also reaffirmed the importance of close collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities, noting that the presence of representatives of the fiscal authorities on the CBN Board and MonetaryPolicy Committee “engenders the coordination that is so critical for sustainable growth.” Cardoso confirmed that inflation had fallen sharply, exchange‑rate stability had improved, and reforms had positioned Nigeria’s economy “for significant growth driven by domestic investment, oil‑sector reforms, and renewed global trust.”