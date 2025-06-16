CardinalStone Leads Market Charge As NGX Hits Historic High

Share

CardinalStone Securities Limited has emerged as the dominant force on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, executing transactions worth a staggering N55.5 billion during a recent market rally that propelled the All Share Index (ASI) to a historic peak of 114,616.75.

According to the NGX’s latest trading data, CardinalStone accounted for 37.76 per cent of total market volume and 36.36 per cent of total value traded between June 2 and June 5, transacting over 2.4 billion shares.

This commanding performance cements the firm’s position at the apex of market activity as the NGX experiences a resurgence underpinned by macroeconomic stability and renewed policy direction.

The top 10 brokerage firms collectively accounted for 67.96 per cent of total market volume and 69.83 per cent of value traded during the review period.

Despite this concentration, market vibrancy remains intact, with several firms registering impressive showings.

Among them, EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited claimed second place by value traded, recording over N14.4 billion in transactions, while APT Securities and Funds Limited took second place by volume with over 416 million shares exchanged.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited also featured prominently across both value and volume categories. The milestone rally coincided with the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, whose economic reforms — including foreign exchange liberalisation, the elimination of fuel subsidies, a return to orthodox monetary policy, and the cessation of deficit monetisation — have been widely applauded by market participants.

CardinalStone’s strong showing in June builds upon its already formidable track record. In the first five months of 2025 alone, the firm handled over N325 billion in transactions involving more than 8.7 billion shares, affirming its place among the NGX’s elite.

Reacting to the firm’s latest performance, Peter Omoregie, Managing Director of CardinalStone Securities, said: “As investor confidence continues to strengthen and policy reforms take root, we’re proud to serve as a trusted partner in navigating the evolving market landscape.

Our performance is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our unwavering commitment to delivering consistent value.”

