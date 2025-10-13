Cardinalstone Forecasts Mixed Q3’25 Earnings Across Sectors

Analysts at CardinalStone Research has projected a mixed but generally stable earnings outlook for the third quarter of 2025 across companies under its coverage, citing moderating inflation, naira stability, a shift in monetary policy, and stronger-thanexpected economic growth as key drivers.

In its Q3’25 Earnings Preview Report, the investment research firm highlighted that the macroeconomic environment has improved in recent months, with five consecutive months of easing inflation and improved foreign exchange market stability providing a more predictable operating backdrop for listed companies.

CardinalStone expects earnings in the oil and gas sector to reflect the contrasting impact of global price weakness and improving local production conditions.

Globally, oil prices remain subdued due to rising supply as OPEC+ gradu- ally unwinds voluntary production cuts, adding an estimated 2.5–2.7 million barrels per day so far in 2025 and planning another 137,000 bpd hike in November. This has kept Brent crude prices down by 13.6 per cent yearon-year to $68.2 per barrel in Q3 2025, compared to $78.9 in the same period last year.

Locally, Nigeria’s oil out- put showed further recovery, averaging 1.69 million barrels per day, up from 1.56 mbpd in Q3 2024, supported by better security coordination, improved evacuation routes, and reduced theft. The Dangote Refinery’s growing utilisation rate has also eased downstream supply pressures, while gasfocused projects continue to gather pace, aligning with the country’s transition energy goals.

For Seplat Energy Plc, CardinalStone anticipates a solid Q3 performance underpinned by continued production growth from well reactivation, infill drilling, and the integration of SEPNU operations. The company’s strong reserves base of 2,305 MMboe, disciplined cost structure, and focus on gas expansion through projects like Oben Gas Plant and ANOH are expected to sustain margins and cash flows.

However, lower oil prices and a high effective tax rate could weigh on bottom-line growth. Despite this, Seplat’s progressive dividend policy anchored on a $120 million annual payout and improved investor confidence following its recent Capital Markets Day support a positive medium-term outlook.

CardinalStone also noted narrowing arbitrage opportunities between Seplat’s Nigerian and London Stock Exchange listings after a recent NGX rally. Aradel Holdings Plc is expected to deliver steady Q3 results, supported by improved Trans Niger Pipeline uptime, consistent throughput at its Abiteye Crude Export (ACE) facility, and sustained refinery utilisation.

While lower Brent prices and higher operating expenses may slightly compress margins, profitability should benefit from strong associate income from ND Western and Renaissance Africa Energy Company (RAEC). CardinalStone noted that these tax-exempt earnings would cushion cost pressures, keeping cash flow healthy and enabling Aradel to maintain its dividend payout.

The firm described in- vestor sentiment toward Aradel as “cautiously optimistic,” citing the recent exit of Capital Alliance Private Equity and growing participation by long-term institutional investors. For TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Q3 earnings are projected to improve modestly, supported by its integration into the Dangote Refinery distribution network since July 1.