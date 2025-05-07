Cardinals Begin Conclave To Elect New Pope With Oath

Share

The Catholic Cardinals on Wednesday are taking an oath inside the Sistine Chapel, following the instructions of Pope John Paul II, in a document governing papal conclaves that he issued in 1996.

New Telegraph reports that the most senior cardinal reads an oath in Latin and the 133 cardinals read along, promising to follow the prescribed rules. They also pledge that whoever is chosen as the next pope will “commit himself faithfully” to carrying out the mission of St. Peter, the first pontiff, “and will not fail to affirm and defend strenuously the spiritual and temporal rights and the liberty of the Holy See.”

The cardinals will also vow that the proceedings including the voting, will remain secret, unless the new pope says that they can break that vow. Any notes taken during the conclave are supposed to be burned with the paper ballots, which are incinerated up to twice a day. The cardinals also pledge not to be swayed by external influences.

Each cardinal takes an oath in Latin, placing his hand on the Bible and says, “And I,” stating his name, “do so promise, pledge and swear. So help me God and these Holy Gospels which I touch with my hand.”

Once the last cardinal has taken the oath, Diego Ravelli, the master of papal liturgical celebrations will give the order, “extra omnes,” Latin for “everybody out.” He is one of the few people who gets to stay inside the chapel during the conclave, but not while votes are counted.

