Cardinal Onaiyekan To Tinubu: Your Reforms Should End Insecurity, Corruption

Emeritus CatholicArchbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has lamented that 65 years aftergaining independence, Nigeria is still “fumbling” in its quest for truedevelopment and good governance.

Speaking exclusivelyto our reporter on Friday, Cardinal Onaiyekan argued that the much-celebratedreforms of the present administration are misplaced.

According to him, the reforms Nigeria needs are those that will decisively tackle insecurity,curb corruption, and improve the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

“Nigerians want rulerswho can make life bearable for them, who can provide jobs and hope for thefuture,” he said, regretting that the nation has yet to produce leaders willingto genuinely chart a course that prioritises the welfare of the people.

The cleric lamentedthat despite Nigeria’s enormous resources and opportunities, the majority ofits citizens still live in hardship.

He urged PresidentBola Tinubu to bridge the widening gap between leaders and the people,stressing that inclusive governance remains the only pathway to nationalrenewal.

He said: “I’m afraid we have not found the right direction yet. Have we reached where weshould be? We have not reached where we should be, but we still have to thankGod for what we have achieved so far and the fact that things are not worsethan they are, but they are bad enough.

“Nigeria is awonderful place, Nigerians are very good. We have a resilient population. It isnot difficult to rule Nigeria.

“The difficultynow is to find rulers who will serve us and make life bearable, that’sall, Nigerians are not asking for jeep, all Nigerians are not asking tobe able to go abroad for treatment but they want to be able to live decentlyhere.

“It is not toomuch that Nigerians should expect free healthcare, free education. It is nottoo much. It can be done. There is enough money for it, but the rulers are notworking in that direction. So, that is the situation. At 65, we are stillfumbling around.

The renowned clericinsisted that what Nigeria needs was not just a change of leaders, but that thepursuit of justice, equality, and transparency must form the foundation of the new Nigeria to ensure stability, and build values.

“We are notgiving up hope. It is possible. We can change things. Even those who are rulingnow can decide to change. They can convert themselves. There is always thepossibility of changing one’s attitude.

“And if those whoare ruling will not change, there are other Nigerians who have other ideas that can make things easier and better for us.

“We can do betterthan this. We need a better kind of government; we need a better kind ofnation. As you can see, there are many people who are not happy at all.

“There’s no jobfor the youth; they’ve studied hard, they’ve passed well but they can’t get ajob.

“To get a job,you must know somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody. That means,therefore, that the jobs are not being taken over not by those who arecompetent, but by those who just have job connection and the government, andthe nation cannot move forward in that way.

“There are toomany poor people around. Too much poverty and now we are seeing many childrenout of school. The children out of school today will be adults that areunemployable tomorrow. So things are not looking well.”

Onaiyekan who took aswipe at President Bola Tinubu for delivering an Independence Day nationalbroadcast that he said alienates him from the realities of hunger, poverty,and insecurity facing Nigerians, urged the President to look beyond his praisesingers to discover and address the real challenges confronting Nigerians andtheir survival on a daily basis.

“I don’t knowwhether the present government is aware or serious about this. They seem to bemore concerned about other parameters because from the way our president spoke,he is a student that has set his own exams, written the exams and markedit and comes out saying he has come out in flying colours. That is whatour president has judged himself.

“But those of uswho are out there are still wondering which Nigeria is he talking about? Is itthe same one; ‘the bad Times are over. We are now facing beautiful days.’

“I can’tunderstand what that means. Where are the beautiful days? I am not hungrythanks be to God, but I know many people who are.

“That is theNigeria that he knows, perhaps, maybe the Nigeria that his workers, hiscollaborators are telling him about.

“He is livingvery nicely as a leader and his wife does not go to market with other women. Somaybe the Nigeria that he knows is different from the Nigeria that the rest ofus know.

“The speech waswritten for him by all those people who have been around him, who are tellinghim good stories, telling him ‘you are doing very well, Nigeria has never seena president as good as you.’ I don’t know whether he believes it, but it makeshim happy and he is telling that to us on Independence Day! It is sad!

“Only thosearound him are clapping because they want to get more money from him. But heshould find some people who will tell him the truth. He should go down or sendpeople to go to and listen to what ordinary people, students are saying,”he said.

Onaiyekan, who alsocriticised the student loan scheme of the government, regretted that thereality was far different from the success stories government was peddling.

“We are hearingthat these students can get loan, that is what government is saying, but what Iam hearing is different. Many students are telling me that those loans are notavailable. You can’t get them,” he added.

Onaiyekan lamentedthat the reforms put in place by President Tinubu’s administration have onlyincreased poverty, worsened the living conditions of Nigerians, said Nigeria needsconcrete and practical solutions to make their lives better, and improvelivelihoods.

“We are hearingreforms and every day a new organisation is set up, a new agency is set upwith big names and people will be assigned as Chief Executives and members ofboard. That’s all we hear, but that’s not what we need in the country now;we need something more concrete.

“The major reformthat Nigeria has heard about is that we pay more for fuel. The reform thatNigeria has heard about is that we cannot buy whatever we buy from abroad as itis more expensive for us. We notice from our reform that our inflation is goingto the sky. Women go to the market and they cannot come back with muchfrom their money. Are these the reforms you are talking about?

“The kind ofreform we are expecting is a reform that will change this country from acountry where there is too much corruption to a country that is good withintegrity and honesty. A reform from a country where there is so muchinsecurity to a reform that will turn our country into a safe place where I cantravel at any moment in the day and night in my car from here to Kaduna andKano. Then when we see that, then we know we have a reform that is happening.

“We want a reformwhere a young man, who has passed anywhere, will apply for a job and get thejob. That’s a reform, the kind of reform we are waiting for. Honestly, I havenot seen those reforms yet,” he said.

The cleric furtherurged President Tinubu and other political leaders to embrace policies thatbridge the gap between the rich and the poor, unite the diverse population, andrestore hope in the nation’s democratic institutions.

“That bridge between the ruler and the citizen must be bridged. The gap is too much betweenthose of them who are ruling and those of us who are being ruled.

Let them know what isgoing on, the situation on the ground and stop writing stories,” hestated.