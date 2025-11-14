Popular American rap star Cardi B has announced the arrival of her fourth child and first with boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

She confirmed the arrival of her baby on her Instagram page, sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to “Hello” from her album Am I The Drama?

In her post, the Grammy winner reflected on the new chapter in her life, writing: “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and seasons…

“I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me… I’ve learned, I’ve healed, and I’m loving the woman I’ve become!”

Although Cardi shared a video featuring pink, floral strollers on her Instagram Story, she clarified that the newborn is a boy, adding that she simply enjoys “girly things.”

Meanwhile, Diggs had previously revealed the baby’s gender.

Cardi first disclosed her pregnancy in September during an interview with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King, where she said she felt “Happy, strong, and powerful” while balancing work and motherhood.

She also joked that fans should support her album so she could “buy diapers.”

The rapper shares three children with her estranged husband, Offset: Kulture, 7; Wave, 3; and Blossom, 15 months. She filed for divorce in July 2024, and the case is still pending.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made their relationship public in May 2025 during a Boston Knicks vs. New York Celtics game, though reports suggest they had been linked since late 2024.