Cardi B Unveils New Lover Stefon Diggs Amid Divorce With Offset

Famous American singer, Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, better known as Cardi B, has gone official with her new lover, Stefon Diggs.

New Telegraph gathered that Cardi B made her new relationship public in an Instagram post on Monday.

She shared a series of romantic pictures with Stefon Diggs, an American football player, to confirm their relationship.

The new development came amid Cardi B’s ongoing divorce drama with her estranged husband, singer Offset.

The mother of three, in August 2024, filed for divorce from Offset following ‘irreconcilable differences.’

In response, Offset, in February 2025, sought joint custody of their three children.

However, in a recently updated response, Offset requested for spousal support from Cardi B.

