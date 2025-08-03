Cardi B Stuns As Host Of SummerSlam 2025

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, better known as Cardi B took over SummerSlam 2025 like the main event.

The renowned rapper and singer stunned fans and followers alike from the moment she stepped into MetLife Stadium.

Forget the tag teams, Cardi didn’t need backup. She was the headliner before the matches even began.

Before a single smackdown could land, Cardi B turned the entrance ramp into her own personal runway, rocking a wild feathery outfit that screamed main character energy.

Fans couldn’t get enough as she flared her wings and gave full-on bird-of-paradise vibes. It was giving fashion week in the middle of WWE chaos and somehow, it made perfect sense.

Cardi didn’t just serve on stage, she had her WWE moment backstage too. Cameras caught a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with none other than Triple H, who gave her a pre-show pep talk.

While making her grand entrance, Cardi gave fans a sneak preview of a new track, rumored to be from her highly anticipated upcoming album, “Am I The Drama?”

With her usual swagger, she gave a little tease of the song while working the ramp like she was born for it, a flawless mix of wrestling flair and rap royalty.

SummerSlam might’ve had its scheduled matches, but the real champion of the night is Cardi B.

From style to stage presence to straight-up charisma, Cardi didn’t just host SummerSlam… she bodyslammed the whole damn event and left the internet shook.