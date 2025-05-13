New Telegraph

May 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Cardi B, Stefon…

Cardi B, Stefon Diggs Spotted Amid Dating Rumors

American rapper, Cardi B and NFL star, Stefon Diggs have made headlines following their latest public appearance, amid swirling dating rumors.

However, rumors of a romance between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs emerged in October 2024 after they were spotted at a club.

The rumors intensified in February 2025 after they were spotted in Miami on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile , Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made a stylish appearance at the NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.

READ ALSO:

Photos circulating online show the duo sitting courtside, holding hands and cheering on the Knicks as they secured a 121-113 win against the Celtics.

This public display of affection appears to confirm their relationship, putting an end to speculation buzzing online.

Notably, this comes on the heels of Cardi B’s recent split from Offset, with the singer filing for divorce in July 2024, after an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.

See more photos below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Lagos Delivers 10,000 Housing Units In Six Years
Read Next

Two UI Students Win French Embassy’s ‘Get Creative With Plastic’ Challenge
Share
Copy Link
×