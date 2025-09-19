Grammy-award-winning rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known by her stage name, Cardi B, has officially released her long-awaited sophomore album, ‘Am I the Drama?’, ending a seven-year wait since her debut project Invasion of Privacy, which earned her a Grammy.

The 23-track album, released on Friday under Atlantic Records, debuted at No. 1 on the US iTunes albums chart, cementing Cardi B’s dominance in the hip-hop scene.

The project features major collaborations with Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, and Janet Jackson, offering fans a blend of star power and fresh sounds.

Music critics have already praised the album, with Rolling Stone awarding it 4.5 stars, describing it as a body of work that “delivers raw energy and fearless storytelling.”

Alongside the album release, Cardi B premiered a music video for the single Safe and made a high-profile appearance at an Apple Music event in New York City to promote the project. A world tour is scheduled for 2026, giving fans across the globe a chance to experience the album live.

The release comes at a significant moment in Cardi B’s personal and professional life. Just last month, she confirmed that she is expecting a child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, putting an end to weeks of speculation. Speaking in an interview with CBS, she said, “I’m excited. I’m happy.”

In addition, Cardi B recently scored a legal victory. Earlier this month, a Los Angeles jury cleared her of assault charges in a $24 million civil lawsuit filed by security guard Emani Ellis, who had accused the rapper of cutting her cheek and spitting on her in 2018. After a week-long trial, the jury ruled in her favour.