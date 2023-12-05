Cardi B, Offset Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

American celebrity couple, Offset and Cardi B have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

New Telegraph reports that a check on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday morning, December 5, shows that the rappers are no longer following each other on the platform.

However, the celebrity couple has not yet given reasons for her action.

It would be recalled that the couple secretly married in 2017 and have since welcomed two children together.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but the two got back together in October.

Meanwhile, Cardi publicly dragged Offset after he claimed she cheated on him in June 2023.