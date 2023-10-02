Cardi B In Music Industry To Replace Nicki Minaj – Kanye West

Billionaire American hip-hop icon, Kanye West has claimed that Cardi B was “planted” in the music industry by some disgruntled executives to “replace” the “Queen of rap,” Nicki Minaj.

The Billionaire mogul, claims that Cardi B doesn’t write her lyrics, doubting she doesn’t have the talent to write good lyrics.

According to Kanye, Cardi B thinks her rivalry with Nicki Minaj is “a blessing from the universe” but it isn’t.

The controversial rapper stated this in a video trending on social media.

He said, “Cardi B is a plant. She doesn’t write her raps. They put her there to try to replace Nicki Minaj purposely.

“She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f**king blessing.”