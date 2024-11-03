Cardi B Denies Speaks On Being Paid To Endorse Kamala Harris For President

Share

American rapper, Cardi B has debunked the purported rumours making rounds that she was paid to speak at the United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Wisconsin, where she endorsed the Democratic Party’s candidate for president.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Cardi B spoke at Harris’ rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, where she formerly endorsed the Democratic Party’s candidate for this month’s presidential election.

However, following her speech, rumours have been speculating on the internet that she was paid for her appearance at the rally.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the rumours via her X handle, Cardi denied receiving any monetary reward for her outing at Harris’ rally.

She said: “I did not get paid a dollar for this…I actually been talking about these topics for the past couple years for free on my platforms!!

“Before I was a celebrity I was a product of poverty for 24 years so you not gonna tell me what I want to see in my community.”

Share

Please follow and like us: