Cardi B, Davido Light Up Riyadh At 2025 Soundstorm Festival

On Saturday, American rap star Cardi B and Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight Davido delivered standout performances at the 2025 Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, reinforcing the event’s status as one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing global music showcases.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, took centre stage in the early hours of Sunday, transforming the festival grounds into a high-energy celebration.

Her appearance was among the most anticipated of the weekend, with thousands of fans turning out for the MDLBEAST-organised event in the Saudi capital.

Ahead of the show, the Grammy-winning rapper’s decision to perform in Saudi Arabia sparked widespread conversation, given the country’s conservative culture and her reputation for bold fashion and explicit lyrics.

Addressing the moment with humour, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram upon her arrival, dressed in a flowing black gown with a head covering similar to an abaya, captioning it: “Hello, Saudi Arabia… Halal B has arrived.”

On stage, she adapted her performance to the cultural setting, delivering a largely clean set with only a few unintended slips. Even the DJ’s opening set reflected the toned-down approach. Despite this, the performance lost none of its trademark intensity.

Backed by energetic dancers and clad in a vibrant outfit, Cardi powered through a catalogue of hits, mixing fan favourites with newer material from her chart-topping album Am I the Drama?.

Tracks such as Press, Bartier Cardi, No Limit (Remix), I Like It, and Pretty & Petty kept the crowd moving, while she briefly stepped off the stage to greet fans near the barricades.

She also made deliberate efforts to connect with the local audience, weaving Saudi references into her set. “Saudi Arabia, how are we doing tonight?” she asked, later greeting the crowd with “As-salamu alaykum!” She thanked fans for the warm reception, describing the experience as “mashallah.”

The stage visuals echoed the cultural fusion, featuring Arabian-inspired designs and imagery influenced by the region’s historic silk and hand-loom traditions.

Davido, born David Adeleke, also thrilled festivalgoers with a dynamic performance, highlighting the growing global reach of Afrobeats and its seamless blend with Western and Middle Eastern sounds. His set further emphasised Soundstorm’s diverse musical identity.

The festival lineup featured an array of international stars, including Young Thug, Miguel, Black Coffee, Metro Boomin and Don Toliver, spread across multiple stages.

According to MDLBEAST’s Chief Creative Officer and internationally acclaimed DJ, Baloo, an estimated 30,000 people attended the festival’s final night alone, marking another major milestone for Soundstorm as a global music destination.