Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy With NFL Star, Stefon Diggs

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B has officially confirmed that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

The Grammy-award-winning artist ended weeks of speculation during an interview with CBS, where she expressed her joy about the pregnancy.

“I’m excited. I’m happy,” the rapper said, adding that both she and Diggs are fully supportive of each other.

Cardi B and Diggs went public with their relationship earlier this year, shortly after her highly publicized split from fellow rapper Offset, the father of her three children.

The news comes as Cardi B promotes her upcoming album “Am I the Drama”, which is set to be released on Friday.

She revealed that despite the challenges of juggling work and pregnancy, she feels empowered.

“I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work while also creating a baby,” she said.

The 32-year-old rapper also reflected on the pressure of her album rollout, admitting that she suffered a panic attack just two weeks ago.

“I was crying and crying because I was nervous about everything with the album,” Cardi B shared.

Earlier this month, she was cleared in a $24 million civil assault case in which she was accused of slashing a woman’s face with her fingernails.

Cardi B already shares three children with Offset, 7-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom, who was born after the couple had separated. Diggs, 31, also has an eight-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

With her pregnancy announcement and new album on the way, Cardi B continues to make headlines both in her personal life and career.