Cardi B Confirms Breakup With Offset

American rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B on Monday confirmed she and her husband, Offset are no longer together.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with her fans and followers, the mother of two said she has been single for some time.

Her revelation is coming a few hours after a colleague, Blueface accused her husband, Offset, of sleeping with his baby mama, Chrisean Rock.

According to Cardi B, she has been meaning to disclose her current relationship status but didn’t know how to go about it.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Offset was accused of sleeping Chrisean Rock. However, he denied the allegations, saying he has never “talked or touched” Blueface’s baby mama.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, Cardi B said, “I don’t think it (Blueface’s allegations against Offset) is true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.

“But I’ve been afraid to… I’m not afraid. I don’t just know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on live, I wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you. So I changed my mind.

“But it (our marriage) has been like this for a minute now. I just wanna start 2024 fresh. I don’t know but I’m curious for a new life; a new beginning.”

It would be recalled that Cardi B and Offset recently unfollowed each other on Instagram last week.

The couple secretly married in 2017 and have since welcomed two children together.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 but the two got back together in October.

In June 2023, Cardi B publicly blasted Offset after he claimed she cheated on him.