American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, better known as Cardi B has revealed that her divorce from her ex-husband, Offset is yet to be finalised because he has refused to sign the papers.

The mother of three who disclosed this during a livestream on her Instagram page slammed offset for not getting Christmas gifts for their kids., yet claiming to love them.

She said, “I didn’t want to do this, but I don’t like when I’m at peace and a motherfcker wants to call me over and over, and then do little sht behind the scenes to piss me off.

“You want to see the kids? You just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday, your newborn.

“You love your kids so much, but you didn’t buy them something for Christmas. You go to New York to buy your other kids gifts, but you ain’t bought my kids sht.

“You’re doing this just to spite me. You’re going to stop fcking playing with me, and you’re going to sign these f*cking divorce papers.

“Stop using my kids as an excuse. You’re not going to use my kids as an excuse because these are the same kids that you didn’t buy anything for during Christmas.”

