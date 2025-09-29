Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper With No.1 Album On Billboard 200

Popular American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known as Cardi B, has made history by becoming the first female rapper to debut her first two studio albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, opened at the top spot with 200,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Billboard.

The achievement follows the success of her Grammy-winning debut project, Invasion of Privacy (2018), which also launched at No. 1.

Confirming the news on Sunday, Billboard announced via Instagram, saying, “Cardi B scores her second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as Am I The Drama? debuts atop the tally.

“With 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States, according to Luminate Data, it marks 2025’s biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman.”

READ ALSO:

Beyond breaking records, Am I The Drama? also posted the biggest first-week sales of 2025 for a female hip-hop/R&B artist, powered by massive streaming numbers and strong physical sales across multiple vinyl and CD editions.

To further cement the rollout as historic, Cardi B set a Guinness World Record on September 19, 2025, for the most drone deliveries in one hour. In partnership with Walmart, Wing Drone Delivery, and Atlantic Records, she distributed 176 signed copies of Am I The Drama? across the Dallas Fort Worth metro area in Texas.

The Guinness confirmation read: “Most deliveries by UAV drones in one hour: 176, by @iamcardib, @AtlanticRecords, @Wing & @Walmart at multiple locations today across the Dallas–Fort Worth region, Texas, USA.”

Cardi B described the innovative promotion as a groundbreaking way to connect with fans:

“It was a special moment for my fans and a crazy new way to drop music.”

With this achievement, Cardi B not only solidifies her place in music history but also sets a new standard for creative album rollouts. She is expected to kick off an arena tour in February 2026 to promote the project.