Caramel Plugg Sues Tosin, Cutie Julls, Others N35m Over Defamatory Comment

Popular influencer, Caramel Plugg has sued some Instagram bloggers such as Tosin, Cutie Julls, amongst others over defamatory comments.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Caramel Plugg who was on a vacation with her man got to know about her boyfriend’s monetary service to his side chick and got angry.

Caramel has been in the news in this past weekend after she clashed with her boyfriend’s side chick, Shalom for allegedly collecting money from her man.

She, however, took to her Snapchat to call out the side chick, stating that the lady has body odour and was also fond of begging her man for money.

In reaction, Shallom Cakes, who is the side chick of Carmel Plugg’s boyfriend claps back at Caramel asking her to come for lessons in order to keep her man.

“At this point, I’m pretty sure you wanna be a friend ’cause you can’t be steady talking about someone you claim is not on your level when you don’t admire the person.

“It’s giving admiration at this point. Either way, you know where to find me. Come on and text me. I don’t bite baby. Let me teach you a couple of things.

“First lesson should be how to stop fixing those pepper seller lashes. Let’s be friends. Stop the obsession from afar. Okay?”

However, in the midst of all the turbulence and drama, some bloggers like Tosin, Cutie Julls, Oosha Gee, Shallom Godwill, Dera Poah, Big Ayo AKA 47Kasz made a post on their pages claiming that Caramel’s boyfriend, Manny, has been physically abusing her and sometimes her mother.

However, Caramel Plugg through her lawyers has debunked the allegations stating that the influencer is in a stable relationship with her partner for two years. Adding that the lawsuit comes following an allegation from the above-mentioned vloggers that her partner Manny has been abusing her including her mother.

Vloggers involved in the aforementioned have been given an ultimatum of 24 hours to render an apology and retract their comment or face monetary damages in the sum of N35,000,000.00.