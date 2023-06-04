Caramel Plugg Fights Dirty With Boyfriend’s Alleged Sidechick

A Twitter user identified as ManLikeIcey shared the story on his page. According to the story, Caramel who’s on a vacation with her man heard about her boyfriend’s monetary service to his side chick and got furious.

Taking to her Snapchat account, Caramel poured insults at the girl, claiming that she had body odour and was also fond of begging her man for money.

Taking to the platform, she wrote, “Mumu dey smell. Heard you have body odour on top? This is the worst. Abeg just go and continue the rubbish you’re doing.

“Also heard you were coming for my Versace bag the other day. Chai. With your Okrika market bags. Shey you were begging for money to buy a wig. Or I should talk? Make you roll for ground? Audacity must be on sale.

“See just keep stalking like norms. I know I entertain you. Bye-bye o. Case closed I’ve caught enough cruises today. Back to a normal routine.”

Captioning the post on Twitter, ManLikeIcey said: “One popular podcast babe that misyarned and got dragged recently is currently on vacation with her man, this guy is an assistant to one of the big 3 Afrobeats artiste, the guy sent money to another babe hence the reason she was wailing on Snapchat yesterday”.

“The babe he sent money to is so hottttt, she has a child but you’ll not believe if you see her, e reach make she complain o, make dem no go carry her bobo.”