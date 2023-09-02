Caramel Plugg Congratulates Self After Acquiring New Mercedes Benz

Popular influencer, Caramel Plugg has acquired a breathtaking multimillion naira Mercedes Benz GLE.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 2, the media personality announced the arrival of her latest whip as she shared lovely photos of the ride.

She declared herself a big baby in the German four-wheeler machine and noted that with every setback, there’s usually a blessing waiting just right up ahead.

This comes after her split with her ex-boyfriend King Manny who she had caught at a club with another lady just some months ago.

Sharing photos of her latest ride, she wrote; “A BIG BABY IN A MERCEDES GLE e3|| NEW MONTH || NEW WHIP

“With every setback, there’s a blessing waiting! I’m so thankful to God and everyone around me for the kindness, love and support! happiness wan kEe me…

PLEASE whose house am I driving to?? kindly make jollof! I’m on my way!”

See post: