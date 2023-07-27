Caramel Plugg Arrests Cloth Vendor For Calling Her Out (Video)

After taking to her social media page to call her out, Caramel stormed the online vendor place with police to arrest the lady.

It would be recalled that the social media influencer had been given free clothes by the vendor so she can tag her, but Caramel Plugg had instead given credit to another brand.

It was gathered that the policemen had allegedly disguised themselves in plain clothes and had pretended to be people wanting to give her a gift.

Caramel Plugg who was in the car with the officers reportedly told them to hurl her into the car when she wanted to make an SOS call.

According to a Twitter user @ManlikeIcey who was at the site of the incident stated that the influencer insists that the vendor apologizes for calling her out before she tells the police to free her.

The Twitter user wrote, “Caramel used police to arrest the vendor who called her out a few days ago over the free cloth issue, she said the policemen came in disguise to give her a gift in a tinted vehicle, you can see Caramel in the first frame.

She added that she was about to make a call when Caramel told the policemen to bundle her inside the car and not let her use her phone, she has been in Maroko Station, Lagos since yesterday up till now.

She said Caramel wants her to beg before she tells the police to release her, imagine…”

See post…