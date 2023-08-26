Caramel Plug Finds Love Again Months After Break Up With King Manny

Months after a messy breakup with Caramel Plug and her boyfriend, King Manny who is the Personal Assistant to Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Burna Boy, the influencer seems to have found love again.

It would be recalled that Caramel Plug and her former boyfriend were seen in a video engaging in a heated argument which nearly got physical in a bar, with many people around watching their altercation.

She also fought with different girls, whom King Manny was cheating on her with, however after this incident which was an embarrassing moment, they eventually broke up.

But in the latest update, Caramel Plug had recently linked up with Chike Agada, who’s an Afrobeats singer, after moving past the Burna Boy’s PA relationship scandal.

She seems to have found love outside her controversial relationship with King Manny, which saw them fighting on the street of Lagos.

Rumours of Caramel Plug’s relationship with Chike Agada began to spread when she posted a picture of some flowers on social media, which she received from Chike two weeks ago.

Confirming the rumours, Chike also reposts her post on his social media page.

However, they never publicly denied the persistent romance allegations that were circulating.

A few days ago, Caramel Plug shared a beautiful picture of herself holding a bag on her Instagram story with the message, “I love my bag. @iamchikeagada ”.