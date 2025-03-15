Carabao Cup: Steely Slot seeks to seal status

Share

…it’s Liverpool, Newscastle final

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle slated for Wembley presents the first opportunity for silverware in the English football season, but for Reds’ coach, Arne Slot, it could mark a historic achievement in his debut season at Anfield.

Since taking charge of Liverpool last summer, Slot has overseen a seamless transition from the Jurgen Klopp era, guiding the team to an impressive campaign in both domestic and European competitions. A victory on Sunday would not only add to Liverpool’s rich trophy cabinet but also set Slot apart from legendary Reds managers such as Klopp, Bill Shankly, and Bob Paisley, none of whom secured silverware in their first seasons at the club.

The Dutchman’s impact on the squad has been evident, with several players improving under his leadership. His tactical discipline and structured attacking approach have revitalised the team, putting them in strong contention for multiple titles. While Liverpool are also in pole position to reclaim the Premier League title, lifting the Carabao Cup could serve as an important momentum boost for the remainder of the season.

For Newcastle United, the final represents a massive opportunity to end their long wait for a major trophy. The Magpies have not won a major domestic title since their FA Cup triumph in 1955. The pressure is on manager Eddie Howe, who will be hoping to steer his side to victory and deliver a historic moment for the club’s passionate supporters.

Paul Merson has suggested that Newcastle might have an advantage heading into the final, as Liverpool suffered a setback with their recent Champions League elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. However, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai insists the team is “ready to fight” and will not let that disappointment affect their determination to win at Wembley.

While Liverpool’s form has been outstanding, they have been hit with key injuries ahead of the final. Star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable due to an injury sustained in their clash against PSG. Despite this, Slot remains optimistic, acknowledging that at this stage of the season, injuries are common across teams. He remains confident in the squad’s depth and their ability to cope with setbacks.

Arne Slot’s journey from the Dutch footballing system to the elite level of European football has been shaped by his deep tactical knowledge and competitive nature. His ability to make bold decisions and manage big personalities has been a key factor in Liverpool’s success this season. The Carabao Cup final presents a golden chance for him to cement his legacy early in his tenure.

Should Liverpool triumph on Sunday, they will extend their record as the most successful team in the competition’s history with an 11th League Cup title. For Slot, it could be the first of many trophies at Anfield, as he continues to build a formidable team capable of dominating English and European football.

As the anticipation builds for Sunday’s showdown, one thing is certain, history will be made at Wembley, and Slot has the perfect opportunity to ensure his name is etched into Liverpool’s illustrious story.

