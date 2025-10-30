Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed

Newcastle beat Tottenham to set up a final-eight tie against Fulham; Arsenal eased past Brighton and will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace; League One Cardiff at home to Chelsea as Brentford travel to Man City; Quarter-final ties will take place during the week commencing December 15.

The Magpies, who beat Liverpool in the March final to win their first trophy in nearly 56 years, eased past Tottenham 2-0 in their fourth round tie. Fulham needed penalties to see off League One side Wycombe.

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-0 on Wednesday evening, while Crystal Palace saw off a youthful Liverpool with a 3-0 win.

The meeting between the Gunners and the Eagles is a replay of last year’s Carabao Cup quarter-final, where Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 at the Emirates.

League One side Cardiff have been rewarded with a home game against Chelsea, after they beat fellow Welsh side Wrexham 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Blues endured a thriller against Wolves, winning 4-3 in a dramatic encounter that saw Liam Delap sent off.

It will be a reunion for Brian Barry-Murphy and Enzo Maresca. The Cardiff boss worked under the Italian at Man City and replaced him as their B team coach.

Brentford travel to Man City to complete the ties for the final eight sides. The Bees were arguably the biggest winners of the fourth round, beating Grimsby 5-0. Man City came from behind to see off Swansea with a 3-1 win.

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

Matches to be played On December 15

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Cardiff vs Chelsea

Man City vs Brentford

Newcastle vs Fulham