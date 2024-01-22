Carabao Cup: Nkunku Not Fit For Middlesbrough Clash – Pochettino

There are strong indications that Christopher Nkunku will not play in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough.

This is according to Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino who said the decision followed his team’s 1-0 loss at Riverside Stadium two weeks ago and Pochettino is under pressure to win this match.

Nkunku, who joined from RB Leipzig last year and has only been in four games, won’t be available for him.

Nkunku sustained a major knee injury during the preseason and then developed a hip issue while working out over the Christmas and New Year break.

He said: “Nkunku is not available. It’s a shame. He’s still recovering.

“He suffered a little bit in his hip, now he’s recovering.

“It’s not a big issue. It just delayed the possibility of being available again.”