Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, has disclosed that, prior to their Carabao Cup final match against Chelsea, he advised his players never to take winning trophies for granted.

K-pop made this remark on Wednesday following Liverpool’s victory in the Carabao Cup final, which will take place at Wembley on February 25 against Chelsea.

Recall that Klopp’s team was victorious over Fulham in last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final match, which ended 3-2 overall.

The Reds secured their spot in the Carabao Cup final by winning 1-1 at Craven Cottage and by a 2-1 margin from their semi-final first leg at Anfield.

READ ALSO:

The match will be a replay of the 2022 Carabao Cup final in which Liverpool edged past Chelsea via a penalty shootout.

He said, “It is fantastic. We had the experience before, we know what to expect. Again Chelsea, wow, what a story that is.

“For tonight, I told the boys you should never take for granted that you are part of a football club and team who can win trophies, that means you have to qualify for finals and we are obviously the lucky ones who are part of it.”