Carabao Cup Final: Desperate Pochettino Eyes First Trophy

…As Chelsea Confront Liverpool

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to win his first trophy in England as the Carabao Cup final takes place today at Wembley Stadium. Pochettino led Tottenham to the finals of two major competitions while in charge of the London club but lost both, including the crushing defeat to Liverpool in the final of the 2019 UEFA Champions League. Sunday’s game will be a big day in his career and another opportunity to prove that the saying ‘third time lucky’ holds true. Chelsea have not gone two seasons without winning a trophy since 2000-2005, which puts some pressure on Pochettino. For Chelsea, Sunday’s game marks their first final since the end of the Roman Abramovich era, and it is eagerly anticipated by all stakeholders. Todd Boehly, who has invested over £1bn in the club, will be hoping for a positive return on his investment. Chelsea’s young and talented squad are looking for stability, which Pochettino is capable of providing given time.

His ability to nurture players is exemplified by the progress of Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher, two of Chelsea’s standout performers this season. With glimpses of promise, the future looks bright for the club. Although he has only won three out of 18 matches against Liverpool, Pochettino is determined to win a trophy in England. Winning a trophy would be a significant reward for him and a sign of progress for the club. It would provide something concrete to hold onto and demonstrate their development. Many are questioning whether the 51-year-old is the right man to lead Chelsea. However, if the Blues could somehow upset Liverpool on Sunday, some of those doubters would be silenced. Ultimately, the manager’s job is to win football matches, regardless of all the off-field matters. Chelsea has made clear progress under Pochettino, with almost every metric being positive when compared with the Graham Potter era. Their unexpected display of defiance at Manchester City last week was further proof of this progress.

Winning the Carabao Cup would be demonstrative of a team on an upward curve. It is time for Chelsea to prove that they are not a team that buckles under pressure against stronger opponents. Chelsea is facing a 12-point deficit behind Tottenham, the team currently occupying the final European qualification spot in the Premier League. As a result, their best chance of fulfilling Pochettino’s promise is to win a cup. Winning the Carabao Cup guarantees a spot in the Europa Conference League for the victorious team, which is not the level of competition Chelsea is used to in the last 20 years, but still better than what they achieved last season. Chelsea’s inconsistency in the Premier League has been a significant factor in their reliance on the cups. While they scored five goals and achieved two draws against Man City, they also suffered 4-1 defeats at Anfield and against Newcastle, as well as a comprehensive defeat at Manchester United.

Despite taking a point from the home of the champions just a week ago, it remains to be seen if Pochettino’s team can put up another big-time performance and provide tangible proof of progress under his leadership. “It means a lot for us, me and my coaching staff, to have the possibility to arrive in a final and to challenge a team like Liverpool to win our first title here, 11 years after we arrived at Southampton,” said the coach. ” It’s a dream for us and we have the possibility. We have 90 minutes to achieve that and we are going to fight. I think the team is ready, we are going to be very competitive and it is an amazing chance for us. “Wembley is like home because we played a lot there with Tottenham. It feels like going back to your home, because after one-and-a-half years competing there we created a very good bond between Wembley, the team and everyone there. For sure it is going to be special to play there and special if we win. We are going to give our best to compete, be better than Liverpool and deserve to lift the trophy.”