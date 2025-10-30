Jamie Redknapp has heavily criticised Liverpool manager Arne Slot, labelling his team selection for the game as a “Big mistake”.

New Telegraph reports that Liverpool received a crushing 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace, which marked the champions’ sixth loss in seven matches.

A dominant Palace side, fielded by manager Oliver Glasner, secured their third victory over the Reds this season.

An Ismaila Sarr double and a goal from Yeremy Pino sealed the win, building on their previous successes in the Community Shield and the Premier League.

Redknapp Slams Slot’s Selection

Recall that Liverpool made a sweeping 10 changes for the cup tie, handing out two debuts and featuring three teenagers, with most of the club’s senior players left out of the squad entirely.

While Slot stood by his decision to field a youthful side, former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp was unequivocal in his assessment.

“It was the wrong team, make no mistake,” Redknapp stated on Sky Sports, via Daily Mail. “You’ve not made it easy for the young players because of the team and players around them.”

“You can’t tell me that he’s picked that team today and those subs thinking, ‘That will get me a result against a really good Crystal Palace side.’

“You might hope they can, but I didn’t believe for one second that they could beat them. He’s made a mistake today, but he’s been unbelievable since he’s come to the club. This is real pressure for everyone concerned, but that’s football.”

Liverpool will look to bounce back when they host Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday. Ryan Gravenberch is expected to be fit, but Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones remain doubtful, while Alisson and Jeremie Frimpong are still sidelined.