Carabao Cup: Don’t Judge Me On Titles, Says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has asked Chelsea fans not to judge him on “winning titles” as the Blues target their first domestic trophy for six years.

Chelsea’s last domestic silver- ware was the 2018 FA Cup, although they have since won four international honours. Pochettino, who took charge at Stamford Bridge last summer, can win his first prize in England after previous spells at Southampton and Tottenham. “For me, that is not the way to judge a coaching staff,” said the Argentine.

“It’s about being competitive and winning, but there are too many factors that influence. “I think [victory on Sunday] is not going to increase my popularity or the way the fans are going to see us.”

Pochettino used the example of Jurgen Klopp to reinforce his point, saying the Liverpool manager’s reputation was not affected by a near four-year wait for his first trophy at Anfield.

“Klopp was good before he arrived at Liverpool,” he said. “Now he’s won the Champions League and the Premier League. “The thing is to be in the right moment in the right club that trusts in you, with the tools and the responsibility to win.”

BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton, however, has described the Wembley showpiece as Pochettino’s “World Cup final”, telling Football Focus: “Pochettino needs to get a foothold. “There have been murmurings [after] performances this season, but imagine if they win it.”