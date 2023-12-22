Car Hijacked On Benin-Sagamu Expressway, Victim Injured

On Monday night along the Benin-Sagamu expressway, a car belonging to one Modupeola Durojaye was hijacked by armed robbers in Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the Black 2018 Toyota Sienna with registration number, AA447GS, was stolen by armed men, who disguised as men of the Nigeria Police Force on the highway.

Speaking on Thursday, Durojaye said her car was hijacked by armed robbers from her husband on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway at night after he was tricked into parking.

She said,” My husband took the car to work that day, then when he was on his way home, around that 8:30 pm, he was stopped by some men, who were assumed to be men of the police force with their flashlights.

“When he parked, they rushed to attack him, and they fled with the car. My husband is still trying to recover from the shock because the incident was traumatising.”

Durojaiye said her husband got injured while he was struggling to defend himself from the robbers’ attack. She said, “They were masked, the incident happened in a jiffy, and it was a struggle between my husband and the criminals. He sustained serious injury because they hit him with a machete and other harmful weapons.

“It was not only the car they snatched, they also carted away his gold wristwatch and ring. He has gone to the court for an affidavit because they went with his purse too, which contains his bank ATM card and driving licence”, she said.