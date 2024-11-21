Car Dealer Gifts Davido New Escalade Worth Over N228m On His Birthday

Share

A car dealer identified as Mr J Autos, has gifted Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido a brand new Escalade reportedly worth over N228 million as his 32nd birthday gift.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 30BG singer turns 32 years old on Thursday, November 21, 2024, as he reflects on life.

Meanwhile, Davido had recently taken to his social media page to note that he would be disbursing N300 Million to orphans as part of his birthday charity.

Following the birthday celebration, Mr J Autos took to its official Instagram page to note that they would be gifting Davido a car as a gift to mark his new age.

Their statement reads: “ON YOUR BIRTHDAY OUR BRAND MR JAY AUTOS LLC HAS DECIDED TO GIFT YOU THIS NEW ESCALADE 600 PREMIUM LUXURY. WE APPRECIATE YOUR PATRONAGE AND LOVE FOR THE BRAND.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ORIADE @davido CHEERS TO MANY MORE YEARS

SHIPPING THIS OUT IMMEDIATELY TO YOUR DESIRED LOCATION WAITING ON YOUR DIRECTIVE!!!”

Davido was impressed by this and took to their comment section to react.

He wrote: “Wow love uuuuuuu”

