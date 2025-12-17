Car Crash: Peller Needs Support, Not Mockery – Jarvis

Nigerian TikTok influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has spoken out amid intense backlash and online ridicule surrounding her partner Peller’s mental health struggle.

New Telegraph recalls that Peller attempted suicide and crashed his car following an alleged argument with Jarvis, sparking widespread speculation and mockery on social media.

Speaking in his defence, Jarvis has appealed to the public to stop mocking Peller and show compassion instead, stating that he needs encouragement to get better.

“Please, you guys should stop mocking Peller. All he needs is encouragement to get better. Stop using our pain to mock us,” she said.

She described Peller as a kind and gentle person who needs support to recover and find the strength to return online.

“Peller is a very sweet boy and needs your support to come back online. I love him, but we need to be okay. I’m not okay,” she added.