June 30, 2025
Car Bomb Attack In Pakistan Kills At Least 13 Soldiers

A car bomb attack in Pakistan has killed at least 13 soldiers and injured civilians.

Pakistani officials said a suicide bomber drove a vehicle packed with explosives into a military convoy in the north-western tribal region of North Waziristan, near the border with Afghanistan, on Saturday.

Pakistan alleged that the militants behind the attack were backed by India, but Delhi quickly denied this.

Dismissing Pakistan’s accusation, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India’s ministry of external affairs, posted on X: “We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves.”

The attack has been claimed by a suicide bomber wing of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, a faction of the Pakistan Taliban, reports the BBC.

Pakistan’s army, however, said the attack was carried out by militants backed by India, without providing evidence.

“In this tragic and barbaric incident, three innocent civilians including two children and a woman also got severely injured,” the Pakistani army said in a statement. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “cowardly act”.

