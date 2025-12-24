Car Auction Fraud: Oyo Police Arraign Man For Duping Soun Of N39m

The Oyo State Police Command has arraigned one Mr Ali Muhammed for allegedly defrauding the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, of N39,500,000 on the pretext of selling him a car by auction by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The suspect, Ali Muhammed, 45, was arraigned at a Magistrate’s Court in Ogbomoso on December 23 on a 4-count charge of defrauding the monarch.

Muhammed, according to the charge sheet with the number MOC/234c/C/2025, presented himself as the NCS Comptroller in Oyo State with a promise to auction a car to the monarch. The act was described as impersonation, considered contrary to and punishable under section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 38. Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The first count which bordered on conspiracy, read: “ That yo,u Ali Muhammed ‘M and others now at large, between the 12th day of October, 2025, and 19th day of October, 2025, at Oja-Igbo area, Ogbomoso, in the Ogbomoso Magisterial district, did Conspire with one another to commit felony to wit: Obtaining money under false pretence, stealing, and impersonation and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“COUNT II: – That you Ali Muhammed ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial district with intent to defraud Obtain the sum of Thirty-Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#39,500,000:00) from HRM Oba Ghandi Olaoye ‘m’ under the pretence of selling aunctioned vehicles and bags of rice to him which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“COUNT III: – That you Ali Muhammed ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial district did steal and fraudulently convert the sum of Thirty-Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#39,500,000:00) to your own use, property of HRM Oba Ghandi Olaoye ‘m’, and thereby committed an offence contrary to

Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“COUNT IV: – That you, Ali Muhammad ‘M’ and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial district did falsely represent yourself to be the Comptroller of customs, Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller Gambo Aliyu ‘m with intent to defraud HRM Oba Ghandi Olaoye ‘m of the sum of Thirty-Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira (#39,500,000:00) and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Qyo State of Nigeria, 2000.”

Muhammed pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the counts and was granted bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties living within the court’s jurisdiction. Hearing was thus adjourned to January 28, 2026.