Capturing Images Of Environmental Crisis

The daily activities of man has continued to pose serious threats not just to the environment but also to plants, animals and even human beings living in the environment, BABA NEGEDU reports

In 2017, when the waters of the River Niger burst their banks and Lokoja was swallowed, the headlines read of casualty figures — thousands displaced, homes destroyed, livelihoods washed away. But it was through the lens of Adeyanju Korede Benedict, also known as Kobbyde director or Krozie, founder of Krozie Studios, that the true weight of the tragedy was felt.

His photographs from that year remain some of the most vivid records of the flood: rooftops barely visible above rising water, families navigating streets turned into rivers, entire neighbourhoods blurred into a fragile map of survival. They were not just images; they were evidence — stark reminders of how vulnerable communities remain in the face of climate change and inadequate infrastructure.

Years later, Benedict turned his attention to Abuja’s Kubwa district, where another crisis was brewing. Here, it was not flood waters but refuse and sewage spilling into waterways. His photographs told the story of a city struggling under the weight of its own neglect — bridges draped with waste, streams suffocated by plastic, families forced to live in the shadow of contamination.

What makes Benedict’s work stand out is not only his eye for composition but his persistence in choosing subjects many would rather turn away from. His photography does not beautify crisis, nor does it sensationalise it. Instead, it compels a harder kind of looking — one that insists on accountability.

His images have traveled beyond gallery walls, finding their way into media reports, advocacy materials, and public debate. They have stirred conversations in policy circles and ignited discussions about the urgent need for better planning, waste management, and disaster preparedness. Benedict himself avoids the language of self-promotion.

For him, the camera is a responsibility, a way of making silence impossible. “The lens shows what words sometimes cannot,” he has said. It is this ethos that has earned him respect among peers and admiration from a growing audience who see in his work not just art, but conscience. In an era where images are abundant and often disposable, Adeyanju Korede Benedict’s photography stands apart because it demands something of us. It asks that we see — and once we see, that we act.

The challenges

The sanitary condition of Kubwa is problematic, characterized by poor waste management, contaminated water sources, and inadequate public sanitation, leading to significant health risks and environmental degradation. Open dumpsites, waste burning, and uncontrolled dumping are prevalent, with only a small percentage of the population having access to treated water.

Residents often resort to open defecation and use contaminated wells and surface water, making environmental and health interventions a critical priority Since a large portion of residents rely on contaminated water sources, such as hand-dug wells and open surface water, there is a high risk of water contamination which poses health risks like helminthiasis and other waterborne diseases.

Secondly, there is the inefficient waste collection and management challenge, resulting in overflowing bins and the creation of large, unmanaged dumpsites, particularly in public areas and near major roads. In addition to these, there is a large chunk of the population living in shanties or sleeping on any available spot on the streets.

These people are prone to open defecation and reliance on pit latrines that are often untreated, therby contributing to the spread of diseases and poor hygiene. Improperly managed dumpsites produce leachate, a toxic liquid that can contaminate nearby water sources and pose health risks to communities living near these sites.

The consequences

The combination of poor sanitation and contaminated water leads to a high prevalence of infectious diseases like malaria and parasitic infections. The indiscriminate dumping of waste and leachate runoff degrade the environment, disrupt ecosystems, and attract pests, further endangering public health.

Overcrowding in the ghettos and inadequate basic amenities, including poor sanitation and waste collection, contribute to a general decline in the living conditions within Kubwa. Therefore, there is a strong need for the government to provide engineered landfills and improve refuse collection systems to manage waste effectively.

The Health Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) should mount campaigns focusing on Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) to educate residents on proper waste disposal and personal hygiene practices, such as handwashing. The authorities should also review and enhance the master plan for Kubwa to accommodate the growing population and address issues of inadequate basic amenities in the town.