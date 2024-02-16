Captain’s House Extends Lovе, Support To Orilе Agеgе, Alimosho General Hospitals

…Pays N2m hospital bills for patients

In celebration of the 2024 Valentine’s Day, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Captain’s House Fellowship, has provided financial relief for medical bills and secured crucial medication for several patients in urgent need at the Orile Agege General Hospital and the Alimosho General.

The fellowship on Thursday, February 15, visited Orile Agege General Hospital where it displayed a profound empathy by assisting those facing grave health issues.

The fellowship’s selflessness was life-changing for these patients. A critically ill ten-day-old baby with severe meningitis and seizures received essential oxygen support thanks to the fellowship’s timely aid.

In another touching instance, they paid for the treatment of a patient with severe diabetes by settling the surgery bills in full.

Their generosity also helped a child with sickle cell anaemia receive a lifesaving blood transfusion. A woman with leg ulcers received the required medications and scans, and another, recovering from complications of a cesarean section in the ICU, had her medical costs covered, amongst others.

The donation of N2 million to both Agege and Alimosho General Hospitals highlights the fellowship’s firm dedication to making a palpable difference. Their actions reflect their core principles of empathy and service.

The fellowship offered spiritual support in addition to financial assistance, praying for the hospital staff and patients, thus affirming their commitment to comprehensive care.

Speaking at the visit, the founder of the Captain’s House Fellowship, Dr Toye Sobande, said the support is to pledge to assist the disenfranchised. He shared the collective heartache the people are feeling and observed the devastating effects of poverty on health and well-being, particularly among the vulnerable children, and adults who suffer due to inadequate healthcare access.

Sobande shared the organization’s sacred mission to embody Christ’s limitless love and compassion by reaching out to those in desperate need, beginning with brothers and sisters at Orile Agege General Hospital and extending to Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, Lagos State.

He said: “We hold the conviction that every person is entitled to the fundamental human right of quality healthcare.”

Sobande recounted the inception of the initiative in January, which sparked the resolve to bring about substantial improvements in the lives of the underserved.

“Driven by the organization’s medical and healthcare support fundraising efforts, we are determined to address the harsh realities faced by those who cannot afford necessary medical care.

“I fervently appeal to our shared human decency, calling on us to unite in this virtuous cause. This benevolent donation will shine as rays of hope, directly lessening the financial strain of medical treatment for those who would otherwise have no options.

“Together, we can plant the seeds of empathy and restoration, creating a future where no one is abandoned in their moment of greatest need,” he said.

The Managing Director of the Orile Agege General Hospital, Dr. Adesola Pitan, who received the fellowship thanked them for the donation and support.

Pitan, who was represented by the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, Dr Olarenwaju Kelekun, expressed their deep gratitude for the partnership with the fellowship.