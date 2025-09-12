Captain Of Industries, Top Nollywood Practitioners Attend Oloketuyi’s Book Launch

Founder of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, has unveiled his book ‘Making Movies The Nollywood Way’. The book, described as a “comprehensive guide” that explains the thought process behind Nollywood films, was launched recently at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the book launch, Oloketuyi revealed that his goal is to provide aspiring creatives an opportunity to learn and be mentored through the experiences of successful filmmakers profiled in its pages.

The book highlights the successes, challenges, and experiences of 21 veteran filmmakers, including Opa Williams and Wale Adenuga. Filmmakers Biodun Stephen and Yemi Morafa praised the author for his tenacity and passion for Nollywood’s growth, while also acknowledging the impact of the BON Awards on their careers.

Adeyemi Ikuforiji, former speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, also commended the book as a valuable effort to deepen knowledge in the creative sector.

The book launch was graced by several dignitaries, royalties and celebrities, including representatives of the traditional ruler of Saheed Elegushi and Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos commissioner for tourism.

Other notable attendees included actress Biola Adebayo, lawyer Pelumi Olajegbesi, Gboyega Akosile, and Desmond Elliot. ‘Making Movies The Nollywood Way’ is now available in print and as an e-book on Amazon and other online platforms.