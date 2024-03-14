Capping Order: Kaduna Electric Refunds Over 49,000 Customers

Kaduna Electric on Thursday disclosed that it has refunded over 49,000 customers who were overbilled.

It was contained in a statement issued on Thursday that refunds were in compliance with the directive by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

It further said that the full list of the over 49,000 customers has been uploaded on the company’s website, www.kadunaelectric.com, and published in two national newspapers in compliance with the order.

It could be recalled that NERC’s Capping Order directed distribution companies (Discos) to ensure unmetered customers are not billed beyond a certain threshold.

The Registrar said in the order that capping is aimed at aligning the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.

In an introductory statement accompanying the list of refunded customers, Kaduna Electric said: “In compliance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s Order on Non-compliance with Capping of Estimated Bills to unmetered customers for the period of January to September 2023, Kaduna Electric has completed credit adjustment to all affected customers as provided in NERC’s assessment report.

“The affected customers will notice a credit adjustment for the cumulative overbilled amount for the period of January to September 2023 on their February 2024 bills which is being delivered as of now.”

The company’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said Kaduna Electric is committed to being a disciplined electricity market participant. Hence, is ready to comply with all regulations and orders as directed by the regulator.

He, however, said it is incumbent on customers to also endeavour to settle their debts for electricity consumed. Not doing so, he said, jeopardises the efforts at resuscitating Kaduna Electric.

He reiterated that prompt payment of bills and zero tolerance for all forms of energy theft are paramount in ensuring the power sector functions effectively.